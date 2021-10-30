Elon Musk Is the Filthy Richest

CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk became the first person this week to be worth more than $300 billion. The Tesla boss—who spoke out this week against a proposed billionaires’ tax—saw his bottom line balloon by $10 billion because of a jump in stock prices. CBS News notes that Musk’s worth is more than the gross domestic product of entire nations like Finland and Chile. He tweeted on Thursday that he does have a plan for his heaps of cash— “to use the money to get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness.”