Elon Musk Is Mulling Charging All X Users a Monthly Fee
Elon Musk is considering bringing yet another change to X, formerly known as Twitter: charging all users a monthly fee. The billionaire is already charging users for verification as part of a subscription service now known as X Premium. But in a livestreamed conversation Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk floated charging all users “a small amount of money” in an effort to fight proliferating bots on the platform. “The single, most important reason that we’re moving to having a small, monthly payment for use of the X system is it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” he said.