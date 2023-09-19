CHEAT SHEET
    Elon Musk Is Mulling Charging All X Users a Monthly Fee

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives for a bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum for all U.S. senators hosted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2023.

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    Elon Musk is considering bringing yet another change to X, formerly known as Twitter: charging all users a monthly fee. The billionaire is already charging users for verification as part of a subscription service now known as X Premium. But in a livestreamed conversation Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk floated charging all users “a small amount of money” in an effort to fight proliferating bots on the platform. “The single, most important reason that we’re moving to having a small, monthly payment for use of the X system is it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” he said.

