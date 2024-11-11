Elon Musk Is Now at 'Uncle Status' With Trump Family

Elon Musk has officially made it in Trumpworld, at least by Kai Trump’s standards.

The granddaughter of Donald Trump posted a series of photographs on Sunday including the Tesla billionaire alongside the Trumps on the golf course. In an X post, Kai declared, “Elon achieving uncle status.”

Trump spent the first weekend after his re-election comeback golfing with his granddaughter and political allies—returning to his favorite hobby after months of constant campaigning in swing states.

Trump reportedly previously told advisers he would not golf at his own courses until after the election, shortly after Secret Service agents stopped a gunman at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in September. However, it is unclear if this is his first time on the links since the incident.

Elon achieving uncle status 😂 pic.twitter.com/vufSffziZN — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 10, 2024

The outing was documented by his granddaughter, who also posed for a photo with Musk and his son X AE A-XII on the green.

Musk emerged as one of Trump’s loudest backers during the 2024 campaign and Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of offering Musk a Cabinet position . Now, the billionaire Tesla CEO seems to be ingratiating himself with the greater Trump family. Musk spent Election Night with the first family at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort where he also appeared alongside them in another family photo posted by Kai.

Sundays with Grandpa 💛 pic.twitter.com/UfKdu0RJI7 — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 10, 2024

Kai, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr., has also stepped into the political spotlight in recent months. In July, she spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of her grandfather, insisting he was both an “inspiration” and a “normal grandpa.”

Like her grandfather, Kai is an avid golfer, running an Instagram account primarily dedicated to the game. In August, she announced that she had verbally committed to joining the University of Miami golf team next fall.

