Elon Musk Is Now Shelling Out Cash to Help Trump Win: Report
‘SIZABLE’
A few months after Elon Musk said he didn’t want to “put a thumb on the scale monetarily” regarding the 2024 presidential election, the billionaire is doing just that via a contribution to the pro-Donald Trump America PAC, Bloomberg reported Friday. While the amount is unclear, the publication described it as “sizable,” citing those familiar with the matter but who were not identified. America PAC works on direct contact with voters and get-out-the-vote initiatives. Though Musk has not publicly endorsed either Trump or Joe Biden, his financial contribution to the former president’s re-election bid is the latest indicator of his rightward political alignment. He and Trump have been speaking regularly, The Wall Street Journal reported in May, including about a potential advisory role for Musk in the White House. (Musk denied this.) When Trump became a felon that month, Musk fumed that the former president’s conviction was a politically-motivated one over a “trivial matter.” America PAC must officially disclose its latest list of donors on July 15.