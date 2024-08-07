Elon Musk Does Not Have to Answer to Anybody, Says U.K. Minister
GOT THE POWER
Maybe it’s just a perk of being the richest man in the world, but Elon Musk is making some of the world’s governments just a little uneasy. Their concern is summed up by Britain’s tech minister Peter Kyle, or to give him his full title, the secretary of science, innovation and technology, who told The Times that Musk is “one person who is accountable to no one.” Kyle said Musk can even have a “profound impact” on the war between Russia and the Ukraine. The billionaire upset the British government at the weekend saying immigration would lead to “civil war” after street riots broke out across the country with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson saying there was “no justification” for his comments. The problem seems to be that Musk actually doesn’t need any justification. As the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, formerly Twitter, he doesn’t answer to anybody. Kyle says his conversations with the U.S. social media giants are “much more akin to the negotiations with fellow secretaries of state in other countries, simply because of the scale and scope that they have.”