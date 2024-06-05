Elon Musk Is Reportedly Planning a Video-Only Feed on X to Rival TikTok
MAKING CHANGES
X could be about to launch a video-only feed in an effort to rival TikTok and Instagram Reels, according to a report. Sources told The New York Post the new feature will give users a stream of videos that could be both short clips and longer content, with a beta version expected to be accessible to certain users later in summer. Elon Musk, who owns X, has previously asked his followers about whether he should revive Vine, the pioneering short-form video app that was acquired by Twitter and ultimately shut down in 2017. An X source told the Post that Vine “was taken into consideration” with the new video feature and that the goal is now to “bring back that cool video experience.” The feature will also include a “live streaming video element,” according to the Post, which X users have lacked on the platform since Periscope was scrapped by Twitter three years ago.