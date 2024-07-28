Elon Musk Is Still Peeved About That Paris Olympics Drag Performance
THOU SHALT NOT HATE
Elon Musk appears to still be bothered by the drag queens at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony who featured in a performance reminiscent of da Vinci’s The Last Supper. The right-wing response to the segment was immediate, and Musk joined other conservatives including Harrison Butker to pile on the performance, posting on X that it “was extremely disrespectful to Christians.” In another post replying to a side-by-side image of the performance and the da Vinci, Musk added, “Christianity has become toothless.” Then, on Saturday, as the story grew and other notable names including Donald Trump Jr. responded, Musk weighed in again. “Unless there is more bravery to stand up for what is fair and right, Christianity will perish,” he wrote. Later on Saturday, replying to a post citing the banning of drag queen story hour in Montana, Musk wrote, “Good. Leave them kids alone.” In another response to a user complaining how transgender flags were “everywhere,” Musk replied, “True, it’s gone too far. Acceptance is fine, but being relentlessly pushed everywhere you go is not cool.” Of his own beliefs, he said, “I believe in the principles of Christianity like love thy neighbor as thyself (have empathy for all) and turn the other cheek (end the cycle of retribution).” The Paris Olympics ceremony, however, was not a complete flop for Musk: “The lasers were great,” the Tesla CEO said.