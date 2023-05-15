CHEAT SHEET
Musk Is Still Required to Get Permission Before He Tweets, Court Rules
He may have shelled out $44 billion to buy Twitter, but Elon Musk still doesn’t have complete freedom over his own tweets. On Monday, the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected his plea to remove elements of a 2019 consent decree with the Securities and Exchange Commission that require him to get approval before tweeting about certain Tesla-related topics. The reason for the restrictions: In 2018, Musk declared that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at the marijuana-themed price of $420 per share. It turned out that wasn’t quite true, and regulators were not pleased at the havoc Musk had wreaked on the public markets.