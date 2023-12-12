Elon Musk Isn’t Coming Back From the Far-Right Fever Swamps

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Elon Musk didn’t just reinstate Alex Jones’ X account over the weekend—he welcomed him back with open arms, joining a friendly “Spaces” chat with the infamous conspiracy theorist that featured a who’s who of some of the worst people on the internet.

That includes Pizzagate conspiracist Jack Posobiec, anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, Donald Trump’s disgraced former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, and Andrew Tate, a conservative kickboxer facing human trafficking and rape charges in Romania, among others.

It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Musk will never return from the right-wing fever swamps that he’s becoming increasingly enmeshed in, according to The New Abnormal hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy—regardless of the business consequences it brings.

“I need a shower,” Moodie said after hearing a list of the names in Musk’s new inner circle. “When you talk about the vilest of the vile, the grossest of the gross, this is all of them.”

“They are a cesspool of, just, toxic white male fragility and toxicity,” she added. “It is just so sick.”

Then, the hosts talk with Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) about his new bill, “End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act of 2023”—and why America needs a paradigm shift in the way it thinks about housing.

Plus! A conversation with senior Rolling Stone political reporter Asawin Suebsaeng about his recent investigation titled, “Inside Trump’s Plot to Corrupt the 2024 Election With ‘Garbage’ Data.”

