Elon Musk Unbans Alex Jones From X—Who Immediately Reposts Andrew Tate

Elon Musk on Saturday unbanned the X account belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, ending his five-year exile from the platform over his repeated violations of its terms of service.

Jones celebrated the occasion with a repost of a post by Andrew Tate, a conservative kickboxer facing human trafficking and rape charges in Romania. Tate encouraged his followers to celebrate Jones’ return to X, writing: “To show respect to Alex Jones for his triumphant return and to show respect to Elon being a hero—tell a globalist to get fucked today... Were [sic] so back.”

The decision marked a stunning about-face for Musk, who just last year balked at the idea of unbanning the now-bankrupt provocateur, citing the lies he propagated about the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre.

“My firstborn child died in my arms,” Musk tweeted at the time (Musk’s first wife disputed his claim). “I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Jones infamously falsely characterized the shooting as a “false flag” and maligned the parents of shooting victims. Later, when they took him to court, he admitted his statements were false and was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of the victims. He and his company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy and the families have yet to see even a fraction of the money they are owed.

Jones, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, pleaded with Musk for his account to be unbanned.

“I trend all the time, ‘Hey, if you’re such an absolutist on free speech, bring back Alex Jones,’” Jones said. “I understand that he needs to go through a process before he does that.”

Musk in turn issued a poll on X Saturday, asking users to weigh in on Jones’ reinstatement. Seventy percent of X accounts that participated in the poll voted to unban Jones, enough to overturn the five-year-old ban.

In 2018, Twitter banned Jones after months of mounting pressure and after several other platforms had taken the step. The final straw came after Jones berated CNN reporter Oliver Darcy and posted the video on Twitter, one employee told The Daily Beast at the time.

“Those are the eyes of a rat,” Jones said of Darcy to his face in the video. Jones had 1.5 million followers at the time.