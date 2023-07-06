Musk’s Jet-Tracker Nemesis Sets Up Shop on New Twitter Rival
SPARKS FLY
Last winter, Elon Musk banned a Twitter account run by a college student that posted real-time updates on his private jet use. This week, the account found a new home on Threads, a Twitter rival launched by Meta. In one of its first posts, the account—run by University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney—jokingly tagged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and asked, “will I be allowed to stay?” Musk sparked criticism after banning the @ElonJet account, as he had previously claimed he would give wide latitude to free speech on the platform and had specifically pointed to the jet tracker as an example. Sweeney then created a jet-tracking bot that posts delayed updates on Musk’s plane; the billionaire has so far allowed it to remain on the site.