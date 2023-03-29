Elon Musk Joins 1,000+ Experts Demanding a Pause on AI Research
‘PROFOUND RISKS’
Some of the biggest names in tech have signed an open letter calling for an immediate pause of developing AI-powered systems more powerful than the latest version of ChatGPT on the grounds of “profound risks to society and humanity.” Twitter CEO Elon Musk was among the over 1,100 high-profile signatories to the letter, which argues that planning and management of the potential implications of advanced AI has been neglected “even though recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one—not even their creators—can understand, predict, or reliably control.” The letter pointed to AI’s possible disruption of the economy, politics, and information services as reasons to implement a six-month pause in development. Along with Musk, other signatories include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.