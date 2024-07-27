Elon Musk joined a number of right-wing pundits including Harrison Butker to vent their fury at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The ceremony featured a number of drag-style performances, but the final scene of a drag-themed runway performance that drew striking resemblance to the Leonardo Di Vinci’s painting The Last Supper, is what really had MAGA world in a fit. The painting is known for its portrayal of Christ and his apostles as Jesus reveals one of them will betray him.

The number of transgender and drag queens in the performance offended many online, with Elon Musk posting on X that the performance “was extremely disrespectful to Christians.” Musk is a self-described “cultural Christian.”

Musk added in another post replying to a side-by-side image of the performance and the Da Vinci, “Christianity has become toothless.”

Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, who is a vocal conservative Christian activist, also posted a video from the ceremony with a passage from Galatians which warns against making mockeries of God. The three-time Super Bowl champion was criticized in May for a commencement address at Benedictine College, a conservative liberal arts school in Kansas, where he blasted gay rights and told female graduates they were headed for the kitchen.

Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis even weighed in, describing the scene as “overt pagan and satanic symbolism.” She added: “Jesus is replaced with an obese woman, while queer and trans figures (including a child!) depict her apostles.”

Meanwhile, the right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok was also not pleased. “The Olympics has basically turned into one long drag show,” a post said. “The Olympics has gone completely woke.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in an X post, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité. Fierté,” translating to liberty, fraternity, equality, pride.

The replies to this post were filled with right-wing accounts calling Macron “woke.”