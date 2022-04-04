CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Lashes Out Amid Rumors That Berlin Nightclub Rejected Him
Elon Musk took to Twitter over the weekend to preemptively declare that he had “refused” to enter Berghain, the notoriously exclusive Berlin nightclub. “They wrote PEACE on the wall,” he wrote, apparently by way of explanation. “I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it.” Known for its highly selective doormen, sex “dark rooms,” and techno music, Berghain has frequently hours-long queues. Musk is in Germany to unveil a new Tesla factory in Berlin; he got the party started early, dancing at a corporate event in front of one of his glossy black electric cars.