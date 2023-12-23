Twitter Violated Contract by Withholding Employee Bonuses, Judge Rules

Twitter, now known as X, violated a contract with employees when it failed to pay tens of millions of dollars worth of bonuses, a federal judge has ruled.

The ruling followed a lawsuit from Twitter’s former senior director of compensation Mark Schobinger, who claimed the company reneged on bonuses promised to employees last year.

Schobinger sued over an oral agreement that Twitter “pay each employee a portion of the bonus contemplated by the 2022 Performance Bonus Plan, so long as the employee was covered by the plan and remained with the company in the first quarter of 2023,” according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria agreed with his assessment, finding Twitter in arrears of California law.

“Once Schobinger did what Twitter asked, Twitter’s offer to pay him a bonus in return became a binding contract under California law,” Chhabria wrote in the ruling. “And by allegedly refusing to pay Schobinger his promised bonus, Twitter violated that contract.”

The company has hemorrhaged advertisers and cratered in revenue since Elon Musk’s takeover and rebrand.