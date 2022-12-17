Elon Musk Lifts Twitter Suspensions: ‘The People Have Spoken’

Elon Musk has reinstated the accounts of the journalists he had suspended after claiming they had shared details about the location of his private jet.

The Twitter CEO launched a poll on the social media site on Thursday asking if the accounts of the journalists should be reinstated “now,” or in “7 days from now.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning he tweeted, “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”

More than 58 percent of the 3.8 million respondents voted for “now” in the poll.

“So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press,” he tweeted.

Journalists including Insider columnist Linette Lopez, Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Steven Herman of VOA, as well as Aaron Rupar, Tony Webster, and Keith Olbermann, all found their Twitter accounts suspended with no warning.

Musk had accused the journalists of doxxing him by revealing his private information but the reporters insisted that they had not published his address or location.

While the accounts of Harwell, O’Sullivan, Binder, Lee, Herman, Rupar, Webster, and Mac were all reinstated, those of Olbermann and Lopez still appeared to be suspended as of Saturday morning.

The ElonJet account that has been dedicated to tweeting the location of Musk’s private jet also remained suspended.

Lopez had told The Daily Beast she was not told how long her ban would last. She said she hadn’t tweeted details about the location of Musk’s private jet.

Twitter also targeted rival, Mastodon, by blocking users from adding their Mastodon username to their Twitter profile.