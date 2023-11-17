Elon Musk’s X Reportedly Loses Another Big Spender as Antisemitism Worsens

Read it at Axios
Apple is pulling all of its advertisements off of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Axios reported Friday, citing sources. It comes after the tech company’s promotional material was placed next to pro-Nazi posts, and as the platform’s owner Elon Musk openly supported antisemitic conspiracy theories. Apple has followed in the footsteps of fellow major advertiser IBM, despite X CEO Linda Yaccarino doing damage limitation Thursday, saying that the company had been “extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.”