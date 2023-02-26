Even the Musk Loyalist Who Slept in Office Wasn't Spared in Latest Twitter Layoffs
SWEET DREAMS
Esther Crawford, the head of Twitter payments, has been fired. The tech company laid off at least 50 employees Saturday night in the latest company cull, including Crawford, an Elon Musk-loyalist who had withstood the company’s rocky transition, Platformer reported. In November, after Musk took over Twitter, Crawford posted a photo of herself sleeping in the office in an attempt to show her dedication to the company. “Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc),” she explained in a Twitter thread at the time following widespread backlash. After Musk’s takeover, Crawford “began angling for a bigger role” in the company, The Verge reported in January. Unfortunately for her, that didn’t work out—but she can go back to sleeping on a regular mattress, at least.