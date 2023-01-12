Elon Musk Makes History by Losing More Money Than Any Human Ever Has
It’s official: Elon Musk has lost more money than any other human being in history, according to Guinness World Records. The arch troll has lost between $182 billion and $200 billion from his personal fortune since Nov. 2021 largely due to Tesla stock performance, the report said. Citing figures from Forbes, the world records company said Musk’s net worth fell from a high of $320 billion in 2021 to around $138 billion as of January 2023. “Although the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, Musk’s total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000,” the report notes. News of Musk’s new record comes after he lost his status as the world’s richest person in December, with Bernard Arnault claiming the top spot. Arnault, the CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, is estimated by Forbes to be worth around $204 billion compared to Musk’s $147 billion as of Jan. 12.