A “stressed” Elon Musk appealed to Wisconsin voters in a last-minute tele-town hall appearance on Monday night, just hours before polls are set to open in a state-level Supreme Court election that Musk has described as “the future of everything.”

“There’s a good chance it decides whether Republicans or Democrats control the House of Representatives,” Musk explained, later adding the decision could see Democrats take control of the presidency, claiming a “supermajority” House, Senate, and Supreme Court.

“We are going to hell in a handbasket, that is why I am so worried,” Musk said, “and that is why I’m here in D.C.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In another moment, Musk described a “turning point for civilization” and a “crossroad for civilization.”

Elon Musk Holds a Tele-Town Hall With Wisconsin Votershttps://t.co/zpr9UGVE1Y — America (@america) April 1, 2025

“This would be catastrophic and it would destroy the agenda for reform. It would make it almost impossible for the reforms that are underway to take place. I’m really asking from the bottom of my heart here, please go out and vote.

“There are times in life when you have to to annoy your friends and family, and everyone you know... and ask them to vote, because I have a feeling that this could decide the future of civilization,” Musk continued, adding the future of America was in “jeopardy.”

“To be honest, I’m pretty stressed about it,” Musk said.

The 53 year-old has invested millions into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race between Republican-backed Brad Schimel and Democratic-backed Susan Crawford, giving away $1 million to two voters on Sunday night during a rally in Green Bay. Reports indicate groups affiliated with Musk have spent nearly $20 million in total. It has set a record for the most expensive state supreme court race in American history.

“This time it’s really super important,” Musk said.

“This is the only tele-rally I’ve ever done, just to put this into perspective. That’s how important I think it is,” Musk said.

“Please do this,” Musk pleaded, before taking questions—which generally focused on government spending, though Musk spent much of the time musing about a recent spate of death threats against him.

At least 644,800 people had already cast their ballot via early voting by Sunday, according to data obtained by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. That number is expected to rise.