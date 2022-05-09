Elon Musk Makes Light of Russian Space Chief’s Threats but His Mom Is Not Amused
SPACE ODDITIES
Elon Musk has joked, apparently, that his life could be in danger after he was attacked by a senior ally of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Rogozin, the erratic head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Rogozin apparently made a series of threats against Musk to Russian journalists. Musk obtained them and tweeted a screenshot of the purported comments. According to a translation he also posted, the message says that hardware to use Musk’s Starlink internet service was provided to Ukraine by the Pentagon. The message says: “Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications,” adding, “For this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you play the fool.” Musk responded by tweeting: “If If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”
Musk’s mother Maye, responded, “That’s not funny,” to which Musk replied, “Sorry, I will do my best to stay alive.”