Elon Musk Microdoses Ketamine to Manage Depression: Report
K-HOLE A-HOLE
Elon Musk has told friends that he takes the dissociative drug ketamine in small amounts to manage depression, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. Aside from regularly microdosing, the Twitter owner has also been known to take full doses at parties, witnesses and people familiar with his usage told the newspaper. Musk did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment, but early Tuesday tweeted in support of ketamine, which has been shown in some studies to be a promising alternative for “treatment-resistant” depressive patients. “Depression is overdiagnosed in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue,” he wrote. “But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much. From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option.” The billionaire is hardly alone among his entrepreneurial peers in using hallucinogenic drugs; the late Apple founder Steve Jobs spoke openly about using LSD, while Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly enjoys magic mushrooms, according to the Journal.