Elon Musk is getting dragged online after he tried to blame the “far left” for the murder of a Democratic Minnesota lawmaker—a claim even his own AI chatbot debunked.

“The far left is murderously violent,” Musk wrote on X, reposting a user who claimed that multiple recent high-profile killings—including Saturday’s assassination of Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband—had been perpetrated by “the left.”

However, early evidence suggests the suspected gunman in Hortman’s killing, identified as Vance Luther Boelter, was actually targeting figures who are frequently branded as belonging to the “far left” by detractors. ADVERTISEMENT

In his car, Boelter reportedly left behind a target list that included top Minnesota Democrats like Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar—both of whom President Donald Trump has called “far left” and “radical.” The list also named abortion providers and advocates, according to CNN and ABC News.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, has been identified in the shooting of Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and Representative Melissa Hortman. Hortman and her husband died in the attack. Facebook

Boelter was appointed by Walz to the state’s Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019. Social media users in MAGA circles have seized on the connection to claim Boelter, who is also accused of shooting Democratic State Senator John Hoffman, was motivated by “far left” ideology.

But a state official told The New York Times that there was “reason to believe” that the suspect intended to target one of Saturday’s “No Kings” protests against Trump. Boelter’s car contained fliers advertising the nationwide rallies, which were scheduled to happen on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooter targeted lawmakers John Hoffman and Melissa Hortman in their homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota, respectively. The Daily Beast

Users on social media mocked Musk’s post.

“One thing I agree with Trump on—is you’re insane. They had a target list of abortion clinics,” wrote Neera Tanden—a former top aide in the Biden administration—referring to President Donald Trump’s comment that Musk “just went CRAZY” during their recent spat.

“(Boelter) was the furthest thing from left, and shares a metric f--kton of your ideologies,” an X user replied under Musk’s post. “But because Trump threatened your citizens ship [sic] and you became spineless, you can’t acknowledge that.”

One post suggested Musk had “gone full fascist apologist pig,” while another advised him to “Lay off the ketamine,” in an apparent reference to a recent report on Musk’s heavy use of the drug, which reportedly damaged his bladder.

The guy was an anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage, Christian-Nationalist, targeting Dems and abortion providers, dressing up as a fake officer, and planning to hand out flyers to lure protestors to attack.



Another X user wrote under Musk’s post, “The assassin killed two Democrats and had Tim Walz on a list. It’s not too late to delete this, bro.”

“We don’t know who this guy is and he shot Democratic politicians and had several more on his list: Tina Smith, Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz. Are you unable to be normal?” a commenter questioned.

Even Musk’s AI bot Grok, which is integrated into X, swiftly refuted its creator’s post.

“The claim that ‘the left’ is murderously violent isn’t backed by evidence,” Grok said. “No side is inherently violent; generalizations oversimplify a complex issue.”

Citing incidents such as the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol and “riots” during the George Floyd protests in 2020, the bot—developed by Musk’s xAI company—said, “Political violence spans all sides.”

