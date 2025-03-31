Musk Nemesis Batters Tesla Boss With Schoolyard Put-Down

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman hit new nemesis Elon Musk with a schoolyard put-down after the billionaire accused him of funding attacks on Tesla dealerships.

Musk had replied to a post on X Sunday, claiming that “Hoffman is a major funder of Indivisible,” a group hosting “Tesla Takedown” protests against Musk’s automaker. The accusation was quickly picked up and parroted by Musk minions on his social media platform.

Reid will have many layers between himself and the organizations attacking me, but the probability is 100% that Reid is funding them. 100%. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

“Reid will have many layers between himself and the organizations attacking me, but the probability is 100% that Reid is funding them,” Musk said, agreeing with the post from a self-described “fangirl of Elon.”

In response to the DOGE chief’s message, Hoffman pulled no punches. “The probability many, many people don’t like you? 100%,” he opened.

“Probability that Tesla polls need to be rigged by bots to cover up the fact that people don’t like you? 100%. Probability you’d rather make s--- up about me than fix your problems? 100%,” Hoffman added.

He then refuted the accusation specifically. Hoffman, who worked alongside Musk at PayPal and OpenAI, has previously said he understands the anger towards the South African-born tech mogul.

“I don’t condone violence. But it’s clear Americans are angry at him—it’s easier to explain away their anger, than to accept that actions have consequences," he wrote on social media.

The X spat comes as Tesla Takedown spearheads peaceful protests against the electric vehicle maker because of Musk’s work at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and powerful, unelected position within the U.S. government.

Some other protests have not been peaceful, however. Some Tesla dealerships have been vandalised and even targeted by arsonists. Both Musk and President Donald Trump have described these attacks as “domestic terrorism.”