Elon Musk Overtakes Jeff Bezos as Richest Person in the World
Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world, an honor that had been held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos until 2017. “How strange,” Musk tweeted after the news came out. “Well, back to work.” Musk is worth $188.5 billion. Musk’s company Tesla drove the entrepreneur’s value up by a whopping $150 million this year as investors flocked to technology stocks during the pandemic. The company also got added to the selective S&P index last year. Bezos would have held onto the title were it not for his divorce which cost him a significant percentage of his Amazon stake. The richest 500 people in the world gained a cumulative $1.8 trillion dollars last year, a record.