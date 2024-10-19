Elon Musk PAC for Donald Trump Isn’t Meeting Key Targets

An Elon Musk -funded political action committee battling to get Donald Trump re-elected is falling short of its canvassing goals and is investigating whether its workers are lying about how many doors they knocked on, Reuters reported .

America PAC, into which Musk has poured $75 million, is racing to convince voters to turn out to polls on Nov. 5 and vote for the Republican nominee. But four people involved in the group’s outreach told Reuters that it is facing issues in key battleground states such as Wisconsin and Nevada.

Alysia McMillan, who has canvassed for the PAC in Wisconsin, told Reuters that her managers have warned that the group is projected to miss its major goal of contacting 450,000 voters in the state before election day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video of an Oct. 8 meeting that she shared with Reuters, a manager says, “We’re not going to hit 450,000, not with what we’ve got now.”

McMillan decided to speak with the outlet because she is worried that the shortfall could cost Trump a victory. “If this isn’t looked into in a timely manner, this can result in a waste of time and money and risk President Trump winning the election,” she said.

Musk speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall in Folsom, Pennsylvania on Oct. 17. Rachel Wisniewski/Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

In Arizona, a canvassing manager said that the organization’s leaders had shared similar warnings about outreach shortfalls.

According to three people close to America PAC, Musk’s political adviser and a Republican operative, Chris Young, traveled to Nevada to investigate whether outreach figures had been inflated by canvassers.

Musk, the richest person in the world a ccording to Forbes , has amped up his support of Trump’s re-election bid in recent days. Two weeks ago, Musk took his political messaging off of X, the social media platform he owns, and into the real world—he awkwardly jumped and danced on stage at a Trump rally.

Musk appeared at a rally in support of Trump two weeks ago. Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/Reuters

“As you can see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA,” Musk, wearing a blacked-out Trump hat, told the crowd, in a reference to an alt-right conspiracy theory.