Elon Musk Pays for LeBron and Other Celebrities’ Twitter Blue Checks

Elon Musk is apparently “personally” paying for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of a few select celebrities—all of whom seem to have one thing in common: saying very publicly that they would never pay for the previously free blue checkmarks that verified their identities. Among those was NBA legend LeBron James, who The Verge verified had been given a comped subscription “on behalf of Elon Musk.” He was reportedly notified of the billionaire’s $8-a-month largesse via an email. Musk critic Stephen King and the rapper/actor Ice T—who notoriously tweeted “fuck that checkmark” last month—also seemed to have been given a comped Twitter Blue subscription, which displayed the blue checkmark alongside their name on the platform.