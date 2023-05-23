CHEAT SHEET
Musk and His VC Pal Will Help DeSantis Kick Off His Campaign
Self-declared political moderate Elon Musk will help Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kick off his Republican presidential campaign this week, aided by the billionaire’s venture capitalist pal David Sacks, according to NBC News. No surprise, the announcement will take place through a live conversation on Twitter, the social media platform Musk acquired last year and where he declared in November that he would back DeSantis if the Florida governor entered the race. DeSantis, who has pushed for highly restrictive abortion laws in Florida, has struggled to attract broad support among the Republican Party’s billionaire class and is currently far behind Donald Trump in early primary polls.