Elon Musk Eyes Taking Twitter Public in as Little as Three Years: Report
Elon Musk is planning to trot Twitter back out to public ownership “just a few years” after he finalizes the $44 billion takeover deal, according to The Wall Street Journal. The world’s richest man has promised to take Twitter private after pushing through the deal, which is expected to close later this year. But its business operations and profitability could be reupholstered and ready to go public again in as little as three years, the Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. Musk, 50, has reportedly been telling potential investors he wants to stage an initial public offering to return the company to public markets, according to the Journal. It was reported last month that Musk had teed up $21 billion in cash equity to finance the deal, which will go through at the original offer price of $54.20 a share. To potentially reduce that hefty price tag, however, Musk is reportedly in talks with a number of private-equity firms and high net-worth individuals, Reuters reported on Monday.