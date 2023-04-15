Elon Musk Plots AI Firm to Rival ChatGPT, Which He Co-Founded
ENTERING THE RING
Elon Musk is reportedly gearing up to launch an artificial intelligence firm that will rival OpenAI—creator of ChatGPT—which counts Musk as one of its co-founders. “It’s real and they are excited about it,” a source familiar with the plan told the Financial Times. Musk is also buying thousands of Nvidia GPU processors, which are essential tech for building an AI that can rival ChatGPT, the Financial Times reports. The news comes just weeks after Musk signed an open letter with over 1,000 other experts calling for an immediate pause on AI research for systems more powerful than ChatGPT. “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity,” the letter reads. In response, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said this week, “I think moving with caution and an increasing rigor for safety issues is really important. The letter I don’t think was the optimal way to address it.”