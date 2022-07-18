Elon Musk Plotting to Countersue Twitter Over Abandoned Deal: Report
RIGHT BACK ATCHA
Elon Musk is eyeing a counterattack against Twitter in the ongoing battle over the $44 billion promise he made earlier this year to buy the social network, according to the New York Post. His effort will take the form of a planned counter-lawsuit, according to one source close to the case. The tech mogul’s team believes that dragging a legal fight out would give his lawyers more time to dig for evidence on Twitter’s bots, the point on which Musk’s abandonment of the deal hinges. But a courtroom brawl would also threaten Twitter’s stock price, according to the Post, allowing Musk the option of stepping back in to renegotiate the deal down to a more agreeable price. Twitter’s original lawsuit was filed against Musk last Tuesday, kickstarting the 20-day window during which the billionaire will be able to file his own counter-complaint. The first hearing in Twitter’s suit will take place on Tuesday.