1
MAGA Mouthpiece Booted From CNN for Vile Attack Takes Back Apology Off Air
'A JOKE'
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 10.29.24 7:56AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 1:03AM EDT 
Ryan Girdusky.
Ryan Girdusky. CNN

Right-wing personality Ryan Girdusky was unapologetic in his first comments since being booted from CNN after suggesting a Muslim co-panelist was a terrorist on Monday night. Girdusky was removed and later banned from CNN after his appearance on NewsNight in which he told journalist Mehdi Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” after a discussion surrounding Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally went off the rails. The quote is a reference to recent pager bombings in Lebanon that killed at least 42 people. Hasan had expressed support for Palestine when Girdusky made the verbal jab. The comment sent shockwaves across the live panel, and Girdusky was ultimately removed, while Hasan chose not to return to the panel after a commercial break. CNN later confirmed Girdusky was gone for good, saying in a statement, in part, “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air.” Despite apologizing on air during the confrontation, Girdusky had fewer apologies later. “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for,” he wrote in a post on X.

2
Bezos Finally Found a Fan of His WaPo Stand—But It’s Elon Musk
BILLIONAIRE BACKING
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.29.24 10:34AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 10:33AM EDT 
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Elon Musk gave Jeff Bezos “kudos” on X for killing the Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris. Andrew Kelly/ReutersREUTERS

The good news for Jeff Bezos is that he’s finally found a high-profile supporter of his much-maligned decision to block the Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. The bad news is that it’s Donald Trump mega donor Elon Musk, who in just the past week has been accused of giving out illegal $1 million lotteries for the former president, violating U.S. immigration law when he was a student, and maintaining regular contact with Russia. On Monday, Bezos attempted to defend his last-minute decision to end the Post’s 50-year tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate. Newspapers have suffered a “long and continuing fall in credibility (and, therefore, decline in impact),” and the Post must “work harder” to improve its credibility, he wrote in an op-ed. Musk reposted a screen shot of part of the article on X and wrote, “Indeed, kudos to @JeffBezos.” The world’s first and second-richest man have butted heads for years over who has the highest net worth and the best reusable rocket company. Now, Bezos has lost four esteemed journalists and more than 200,000 subscribers over his decision to kill the Post’s endorsement, but at least he has Musk.

3
Trump's MSG Comedian Workshopped Puerto Rico Jokes the Night Before Rally
WARM-UP
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.29.24 12:01AM EDT 
Tony Hinchcliffe
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is facing backlash for jokes performed at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe workshopped some of the jokes he used in his performance to open up the Madison Square Garden Trump rally at a New York City comedy club the night before, according to a report. Hinchcliffe, an Austin-based comedian and podcaster, performed a set at The Stand NYC, a comedy club near Union Square on Saturday night, and even workshopped his now-infamous joke calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” NBC News reported. One of the people in attendance for Hinchcliffe’s Saturday night bomb happened to be an NBC News producer, along with three other people who also confirmed the set. Hinchcliffe’s joke elicited murmurs from the crowd at Madison Square Garden, and the line similarly bombed the night before, according to the attendees. Hinchcliffe has now faced fierce backlash from other comedians, the Puerto Rican community, and both Republicans and Democrats for the insult. The Trump campaign later insisted the joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” The Stand has not returned a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at NBC News

4
'The Wire' Creator: I Wasn’t Going to Cancel WaPo, Then I Read Bezos
'TECHNOBRAT'
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.28.24 10:44PM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 10:42PM EDT 
David Simon
David Simon criticized Jeff Bezos' defense of his paper's decision to scrap their presidential endorsement less than two weeks from the election. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

David Simon, television writer and former Baltimore Sun reporter, announced he canceled his subscription to The Washington Post on Monday—only after billionaire publisher Jeff Bezos penned a column defending the paper’s controversial decision to nix their presidential endorsement. Simon, best known for creating HBO’s The Wire, laid the blame on Bezos, accusing him of “abuse of a public trust” and labeling him a “technobrat oligarch.” Bezos and The Post have faced harsh criticism from staff members, former editors, and readers—and roughly 8% of the paper’s subscriber base canceled their subscriptions during the fallout. “I wasn’t going to join 200,000 others and cancel my subscription because doing so won’t hurt Bezos—he paid more for his yachts than his newspaper—and, yes, the Post newsroom where good people, and some friends still labor continues providing meaningful journalism,” Simon wrote in a post on X. “But, my god, this man’s insipid defense of his own transparent cowardice is provoking.” He added: “I cancelled. I wasn’t going to do it. I probably shouldn’t, and certainly, if this technobrat oligarch ever releases his grip on what needs to be an independent newsroom and editorial board, indifferent to the financial positions of its publisher, then I’ll return. But this kind of abuse of a public trust by a publisher is unacceptable.”

Read it at

5
Trump Comedian May Lose a Big Brand Ambassadorship After Racist Jokes
CRUMBLING DOWN
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 10.29.24 10:17AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 10:16AM EDT 
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, 2024.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The fallout from the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist remarks at a Donald Trump rally this weekend may mark the end of his brand ambassadorship deal with a top U.S. sportsbook. Front Office Sports reported Monday night, citing a source, that DraftKings was re-evaluating its relationship with Hinchcliffe, who also goes by “Kill Tony.” The report said Hinchcliffe became a partner with DraftKings “several months” ago, but it did not disclose how much the gambling operating—worth $17.5 billion—was paying the comedian. Hinchcliffe, 40, has reportedly erased promos for the sportsbook he’d posted in recent weeks on X. Hinchcliffe, who goes by “Kill Tony,” has been under fire since he said on stage at Madison Square Garden, standing behind a Trump-Vance branded podium, that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage,” that Latinos “love making babies,” and that he “carved watermelons” with a Black rally attendee. Some Republican lawmakers, like Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, joined the Trump campaign in condemning the comments. However, some prominent Puerto Ricans, including an archbishop, have called on the former president to personally denounce the comments made at his rally.

Read it at Front Office Sports

6
Sarcastic Monument Honors Trump’s White Supremacist Praise
TIKI TORCHED
William Vaillancourt
Updated 10.28.24 11:12PM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 10:43PM EDT 
White Supremacist March
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. August 11, 2017. Picture taken August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

A sarcastic monument to Donald Trump’s “bold proclamation” that some of the white supremacists at the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia rally were “very fine people” appeared Monday morning a few blocks from the White House, Huffington Post reported. The plaque on the base of the bronze-looking tiki torch reads: “This monument pays tribute to President Donald Trump and the ‘very fine people’ he boldly stood to defend when they marched in Charlottesville, Virginia. While many have called them white supremacists and neo-nazis, President Trump‘s voice rang out above the rest to remind all that they were ’treated absolutely unfairly.' This monument stands as an everlasting reminder of that bold proclamation.” The faux monument bears a similar tone to one that was installed last week beside the Capitol by a group called Civic Crafting, Huff Post also reported. That one, which depicted poop on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s desk, “honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.”

7
Joe Biden Responds to Trump’s ‘Simply Embarrassing’ MSG Rally
OUTRAGED
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.28.24 8:03PM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 7:22PM EDT 
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 18: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Schloss Bellevue to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on October 18, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Biden is visiting Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron later today. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 18: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Schloss Bellevue to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on October 18, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Biden is visiting Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron later today. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Sean Gallup/Getty Images

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump’s MSG rally “simply embarrassing” and “beneath any president” before casting an early ballot in Delaware on Monday. The rally, which was filled with viral moments from beginning to end, opened with racist and xenophobic jokes from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, a man wielding a cross while calling Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris the “Antichrist,” and much more. Biden told reporters after he voted that the “single most consequential thing about a president is character,” and Trump “puts that in question every time he opens his mouth.” “It‘s embarrassing, simply embarrassing,” said Biden. “It’s beneath any president.” Speakers at the Republican nominee’s rally included billionaire Elon Musk; Tucker Carlson, who referred to Harris as “Samoan-Malaysian,” (she is Jamaican and Indian); and Hinchcliffe, of the podcast, Kill Tony, who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Trump fans rallied outside MSG on Sunday, peeing in bottles to stay in line. Harris also disavowed the rally, saying, “Donald Trump spends full-time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division, and that’s why people are exhausted with him.”

8
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Gets a Year in Jail for Jan. 6 Crimes
TOUGH BREAK
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.28.24 6:23PM EDT 
A photo composite of Jay Johnston and Jimmy Pesto.
Jay Johnston, the actor who previously voiced the character Jimmy Pesto on "Bob's Burgers," was sentenced to one year in prison for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Photo composite by The Daily Beast/Getty/FOX

Jay Johnston, the comedic actor who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was sentenced to one year in prison on Monday—months after pleading guilty to charges of obstructing law enforcement officers. According to prosecutors, Johnston helped rioters build a “shield wall” in the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance, then participated in a “heave-ho” push that pinned an officer against a doorframe. A sentencing memo filed by prosecutors also accused him of “making light” of the events by claiming the riot was a “‘setup’ by police and Antifa,” and later dressing up as the “QAnon Shaman” for Halloween in 2022. Before the riot, Johnston voiced the pizzeria owner Jimmy Pesto in Bob’s Burgers, and had other notable roles in Arrested Development, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Mr. Show with Bob and David. He was fired from Bob’s Burgers and was “blacklisted” in Hollywood since the riot, his attorneys claimed in their own sentencing memo filed last week. He has spent the past two years working as a handyman, his lawyers said. At his sentencing, Johnston admitted to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols that he “made it more difficult for the police to do their job” and claimed he never thought the rally would transform into a “riot,” the Associated Press reported.

Read it at Associated Press

9
Gisele Bündchen Is Having a Child With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Boyfriend
‘NEW CHAPTER’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.24 5:53PM EDT 
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen James Devaney

Model Gisele Bündchen, 44, is having her first child with boyfriend and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, according to People. Bündchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 47, in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, has two other children with the NFL star: Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People. Brady also has another son, John, 17, with his actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Valente and Bündchen first sparked dating rumors after going to a popular beach province in Costa Rica, Provincia de Puntarenas, together in November 2022. They initially denied any romantic relationship, but sources confirmed earlier this year that they had, in fact, been together since June 2023. “They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first,” another source told People in June. “She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

10
Marco Rubio Blasts Racist Trump Rally Joke About Puerto Rico
Not Garbage
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.24 5:29PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is the latest Republican to disavow the racist jokes at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s rally Sunday night. Rubio, who is Cuban American and a Trump devotee, took to X to criticize Hinchcliffe and defend Trump. “Puerto Rico isn’t garbage, it’s home to fellow American citizens who have made tremendous contributions to our country,” he wrote. He added: “I understand why some people were offended by a comedians jokes last night. But those weren’t Trump’s words. They were jokes by an insult comic who offends virtually everyone, all the time….. because that is what insult comedians do.” Rubio also criticized journalists in his post, accusing them of “helping” Kamala Harris’ “dangerous campaign of hate.”

Read it at X

