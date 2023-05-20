Elon Musk Praises Tim Scott’s Presidential Ad
‘CAN I GET AN AMEN?’
Elon Musk praised 2024 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) first political ad for his presidential campaign on Twitter Friday. In the video, Scott claimed kids in the U.S. are growing up in a culture where “everyone’s a victim” and hailed the “necessity of individual responsibility.” “If you are able-bodied, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back. If you commit a violent crime, you go to jail,” Scott said. “Can I get an amen?” Scott’s message seems to have resonated with the Tesla CEO, who retweeted the ad and called it a “great statement” just hours after the South Carolina lawmaker filed his presidential run with the Federal Election Commission. Musk has previously described his political views as “moderate” and said he had always voted Democrat until casting his first Republican ballot in the 2022 elections.