Elon Musk Promises ‘Significant’ Changes At Twitter After Joining Its Board
SCANT DETAILS
One of Twitter’s biggest trolls became its largest individual shareholder this week, and already he’s pledging to shake things up. On Tuesday, the social media company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced that the world’s richest man would join Twitter’s board. Musk responded (via tweet, of course) by promising “to make significant improvements” to the platform in the coming months. One possible clue: late Monday, Musk polled his 80 million followers about whether they would like the option to edit tweets. There’s reason to take his polling seriously; last month the billionaire asked for input about whether Twitter was adhering to principles of free speech. He questioned whether a “new platform” was needed, but in the end he simply bought influence in the existing one.