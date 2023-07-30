Elon Musk Reinstates Kanye West’s Account After Ban for Antisemitic Post
COMEBACK
Kanye West’s account on X, aka Elon Musk’s newly-rebranded Twitter, was reinstated on Saturday months after the rapper was suspended for violating company policy with an antisemitic post. While West, who goes by Ye, won’t be able to monetize his account, X brought back his profile after “receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language,” according to The Wall Street Journal. In fall 2022, Ye posted an image of a swastika symbol seemingly inside a Star of David, which went against the platform’s rules prohibiting the incitement of violence. But it wasn’t his first time getting punished for antisemitic tweets. Before Musk stepped in, Twitter locked Ye’s account over a post that said he would go “death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people.” Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” said he would reinstate previously banned accounts when he bought Twitter and restored Donald Trump’s account following an online poll. Ye has yet to post on his account since being reinstated.