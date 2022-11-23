Musk Reportedly Hires Troll Who Posed as Fired Twitter Engineer
FAKE IT ‘TIL YOU MAKE IT
A troll who fooled some media outlets into thinking he was a Twitter engineer laid off in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover is actually, now, a Twitter engineer. Daniel Francis, who posed as a disgruntled employee named Daniel Johnson alongside faux friend Rahul Ligma, is now listed in the company’s Slack channels, according to Insider. Francis’ role at Twitter is reportedly as a software developer but he doesn’t have an official title yet. His sudden entrance may prove to be more of a temporary audition for a full-time role, however, according to Insider. Musk, who seemingly took a liking to the stunt, invited Francis and his friend to visit Twitter HQ in San Francisco on Nov. 15, posting a photo with the duo. “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!,” Musk tweeted. “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”