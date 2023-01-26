Elon Musk Whinges After Report Twitter Caved to India’s Censorship Pressure
‘I’M A BUSY GUY!’
Elon Musk responded on Wednesday to a report that Twitter leaped to comply with the Indian government’s demands that it suppress a documentary critical of the country’s prime minister. “First I’ve heard,” Mr. Tweet, as Musk has now taken to calling himself on the platform, tweeted in response to a user calling him out on the “outright censorship” his company apparently participated in. “It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things,” he added. The comments follow a Tuesday report in The Intercept which found that Twitter and other tech companies moved to locally block posts about The Modi Question, a BBC investigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in a massacre carried out in Gujarat in 2002. Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser in the Indian government’s information and broadcasting ministry, labeled the documentary “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage” in a Jan. 21 tweet, saying that Twitter and YouTube links sharing it had been removed from their respective platforms.