Elon Musk Reveals His ‘Most Foolish’ Move on X Yet
‘MISTAKE’
Elon Musk denied claims he held antisemitic views Wednesday during an appearance at a business conference—and said his response to an antisemitic tweet Nov. 15 was “one of the most foolish, if not the most foolish, thing I’ve done” since he took over the social media platformX, formerly known as Twitter. Speaking at the The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Musk reflected on his reply to a post that appeared to endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory known as the “great replacement.” Musk claimed it was a “mistake” when he replied “You have said the actual truth.” He added: “I should in retrospect not have replied to that one person and should have written in greater length what I meant. But those clarifications were ignored by the media and essentially I handed a loaded gun to those who hate me and arguably to those who are antisemitic. And for that I’m quite sorry, that was not my intention.” Musk on Wednesday also pointedly told advertisers to “go fuck yourself” after abandoning the social media platform due to his behavior.