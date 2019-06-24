Elon Musk Ridiculed for Tweeting Moon Photo With ‘Occupy Mars’ Caption

If you’re thinking of buying a ticket to Mars with Elon Musk’s Starship project, it might be a good idea to check that the pilot actually knows which celestial body he’s supposed to be heading to. Musk was roundly ridiculed Sunday night after he tweeted a dramatic image of a red planet with the caption “OCCUPY MARS,” and said he was “accelerating” the Starship project. The only problem was the red thing in the picture wasn’t Mars—it was the moon. Australian scientist Upulie Divisekera told the CEO: “Hey Super Space Genius, that’s the moon in a total lunar eclipse.” Musk appeared to accept his mistake with a cry-laugh emoji and the response: “Moon too.”