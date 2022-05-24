CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Says He Has a ‘Secret’ Instagram Account
Engaging, as he often does, with one of the myriad sycophantic Twitter accounts that promotes his every move, Elon Musk revealed that he has a “cheesy secret Instagram account” that he apparently uses to click on links from friends. Regretfully, The Daily Beast was not immediately able to find it. The billionaire’s comments were prompted by a post from the Twitter user denying that Musk runs his account, a statement that illustrates the account’s obsequiousness. In recent days Musk has been trying to fight off his latest scandal, an allegation he paid $250,000 to a flight attendant who claimed he flashed his penis and propositioned her for sex. The Tesla CEO has denied wrongdoing.