Elon Says He Plans to Give Pro-Trump Super PAC $45 Million a Month: Report
RICH MAN’S WORLD
The tech billionaire Elon Musk is poised to donate $45 million a month to a new super PAC supporting Donald Trump’s re-election, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Musk did not donate to the group, called America PAC, in June and was not listed in financial filings it submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Monday, according to the newspaper. It was not immediately clear how much, if anything, Musk had donated to the group in July, but Bloomberg News reported that he had forked over “a sizable amount” that would be made public in filings later this month. The eye-watering sums promised by Musk far outstrip the largest known donation of the 2024 election so far—$50 million, pledged by the great-grandson of banker Thomas Mellon to a pro-Trump super PAC. Musk, whose net worth hovers above $263 billion, endorsed Trump for president on Saturday, just minutes after a gunman opened fire on the former president’s rally in Pennsylvania, causing the Secret Service to bundle him offstage. Musk’s endorsement and pledged donations come despite a statement he made in March that he had no plans to donate “to either candidate for US President.”