CHEAT SHEET
ENDORSEMENT
Elon Musk Says He Supports 2020 Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang
Elon Musk said he supports 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang in a tweet Saturday. The Tesla CEO, who has over 28 million followers, said in another tweet that Yang’s idea of a universal basic income, is “obviously needed.” If elected, Yang said he plans to give every American $1,000 a month. Musk also joked that Yang would be the country’s first “openly goth” president, after Yang shared that his favorite bands are The Cure and The Smiths, along with some photos from his goth phase. Yang is the ninth candidate to qualify for the next round of presidential primary debates that will be held in September in Houston. “The country heard my message and is ready to talk about real solutions to gun violence, the new realities of the American economy, and how we measure our health and success as a nation,” Yang said in a statement. “I’m excited to have those conversations in Houston and throughout the 2020 election.”