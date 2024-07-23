Elon Musk Says His Trans Daughter Was ‘Killed by Woke Mind Virus’

Elon Musk says his transgender daughter is “dead.”

The billionaire, currently the world’s richest man, made the comment in a lengthy interview with right-wing firebrand Jordan Peterson for The Daily Wire.

Musk’s daughter, 20, one of six he had with first wife Justine Wilson, legally changed her gender to female and name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022, dropping Musk’s last name and saying in court filings she “no longer wishes to be related” to Musk “in any way.”

Peterson said psychiatrists involved in enabling minors to transition were “contemptible cowards” and compared them to “the Nazis.”

Musk agreed and said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stance on the issue was part of the reason he moved his company headquarters out of California.

Musk then said: “So-called gender-affirming care is a terrible euphemism, that’s for sure. It’s child mutilation and sterilization under the guise of gender-affirming care.”

He added: “It’s evil. I mean, you’re taking kids who are obviously often far below the age of consent—almost every child goes through some kind of identity crisis, it’s just part of growing up—so it’s very possible for adults to manipulate children who have are having a natural identity crisis into believing that they are the wrong gender and that they need to be the other gender.”

Musk said: “We have an age of consent for a reason. The reason you can't get, say, tattoos below age 18 or drink or drive, and there are ages at which you can do things, is because if we allow children to take permanent actions when they’re 10, 12, 14 years old, they will do things that they subsequently greatly regret.”

Peterson asked: “Why are you willing to make this an issue?”

Musk replied: “It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier, before I had really any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, and so there was a lot of confusion. I was told Xavier might commit suicide.”

He said: “It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs. So, anyway, so I lost my son.”

Musk added: “They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because, uh, your son is dead. So my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Musk concluded: “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that and we’re making some progress.”

“Deadnaming” refers to a name a transgender person used prior to transitioning.