Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Already Has 150,000 Orders Despite Window-Shatter Fail at Launch
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Saturday there have been roughly 150,000 orders so far for the electric carmaker's Cybertruck, which was unveiled late on Thursday. “146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor,” Musk said in a tweet. He also said the orders came in without any advertising or paid endorsement. The launch of the Cybertruck was not exactly smooth-sailing, however. In a much-anticipated unveiling event on Thursday in Los Angeles, the electric vehicle’s “armored glass” windows shattered, just after Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks.
The slip-up, which overshadowed the boastful launch, was caught on live-stream and quickly had its own #cybertruck Twitter trend. The angular-bodied Cybertruck in gun-metal resembles an armored vehicle and has a starting price of $39,900. Tesla says it will start manufacturing the truck around late 2021.