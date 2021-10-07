Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Relocate HQ to Austin

Elon Musk announced during a shareholder meeting on Thursday that Tesla would move its headquarters. “I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” the world's richest person said during a shareholder meeting.

Talking about the company’s skyrocketing vehicle deliveries, he said, “I almost got arrested at one point for claiming that we’d do 5,000 a week.” Then he did a fake evil laugh.

The electric car maker is currently headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Tesla has already established a factory in Austin, and much of the business of Musk’s other main venture, SpaceX, happens in the Lone Star State as well.