Musk Says Definitively: There’s No Twitter Deal With Tucker Carlson
MAJOR TWITS
Hours after Tucker Carlson announced that he would bring “a new version” of his Fox News show to Twitter, owner Elon Musk stressed that the company had not struck any deal to bring the broadcast star’s content over. “[W]e have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever,” he wrote. “Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.” Musk also trumpeted the benefits of his platform, saying that “unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.” In that vein, he said he hoped that “many others, particularly from the left,” would also choose to be content creators on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what, if anything concrete, drew Carlson to Twitter. But a video he posted to the site a few days after his shock ouster last month quickly garnered more than 80 million views, “which impressed Carlson and people in his orbit,” according to The Washington Post.