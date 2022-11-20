Trump Allowed Back on Twitter Right After Trashing It

Twitter czar Elon Musk announced Donald Trump will be allowed back on the platform—right after the former president publicly trashed the social media giant.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted late Saturday, a day after posting a poll for users to vote on whether they wanted the former president allowed back.

About 52 percent of respondents were in favor of restoring Trump’s account. The former president was famously booted from Twitter in January 2021 after his posts were deemed to have risked inciting violence in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot.

Trump himself seemed less than enthused about the idea of returning to the platform just hours earlier Saturday, despite asking an appeals court to revive his lawsuit seeking to reverse his permanent suspension earlier this week.

When asked about Musk’s poll at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, Trump hyped up his own Truth Social and took a dig at Twitter, which has been mired in chaos since the SpaceX CEO's $44 billion takeover three weeks ago.

“He did put up a poll and I hear it’s very overwhelming, very strong. But I have something called … it’s really fantastic: Truth Social,” Trump said.

“And Truth Social is through the roof. It’s doing phenomenally well. … I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter,” he continued.

About any plans to return to Twitter, he said, “I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it. They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it, but the problems are incredible and the engagements are negative.”

“But Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter,” he said.