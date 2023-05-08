Musk Says Twitter Will Start Purging Inactive Accounts
Elon Musk said Monday that Twitter would begin the process of “purging” user accounts “that have had no activity at all for several years.” In a tweet announcing the decision, Musk warned that follower counts could decline for some as a result. According to Twitter’s official policy as of Monday, an inactive user is considered one who has not logged in for “at least 30 days.” Some disgruntled Twitter users were quick to point out that the move would likely affect the archived accounts of deceased loved ones. “[E]verybody say goodbye to your dead friends tweets,” one wrote, “their accounts are being recycled.” It was unclear whether the policy change would affect the inactive accounts of public figures, including former President Donald Trump, who has not tweeted since Jan. 2021. In a similar development last week, Musk threatened to reassign NPR’s Twitter handle to “another company” after the public broadcaster vowed to go silent on the social media platform.