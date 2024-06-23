Elon Musk Secretly Had Third Child With Neuralink Exec: Report

Elon Musk secretly had a third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The pair already have twins that Zilis gave birth to in 2021, just a few weeks before pop star Grimes had her second child with the Tesla CEO. The names of all three of the Zilis-Musk children have yet to be revealed, and no further details were immediately available on their latest addition. The twins were reportedly conceived through in vitro fertilization. Musk has now fathered at least 12 children. The 52-year-old billionaire has previously argued that the world is experiencing an “underpopulation crisis” and joked that he was trying to fix that. Earlier this week, he shared a post on X about a “fertility crisis” in Europe, writing that, “Civilization may end with a bang or with a whimper (in adult diapers).”
