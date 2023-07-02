CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk Seems to Endorse Restricting Voting to Parents
Elon Musk, of his various unconventional and controversial policy preferences, seems to have added a new one to his list: limiting voting to parents. The father of 10 responded to a Twitter user on Saturday who commented on Musk’s affirmation that “the childless have little stakes in the future” by saying, “Democracy is probably unworkable long term without limiting suffrage to parents. Helps solve the procreation problem, too.” Musk seemed to have endorsed the idea, offering a “Yup” in response to it, though he did not directly state the desire to limit voting.